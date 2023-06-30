BASF and Yara to evaluate low-carbon blue ammonia project at US Gulf Coast

BASF and Yara Clean Ammonia are collaborating on a joint study to develop and construct a world-scale low-carbon blue ammonia production facility with carbon capture in the US Gulf Coast region. The companies are looking into the feasibility of a plant with a total capacity of 1.2 to 1.4 million tons p.a. to serve the growing global demand for low-carbon ammonia.

Approximately 95% of the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) generated from the production process is aimed to be captured and permanently stored in the ground. This would allow Yara to serve its customers with clean ammonia with a significantly reduced product carbon footprint.

For BASF, the new plant would act as backward integration to serve the company’s demand for low-carbon ammonia and would lower the carbon footprint of its ammonia-based products.

This project underlines BASF’s commitment to drive the sustainable transformation of the chemical industry. Our existing Verbund sites in the region with integrated material flows and advanced infrastructure would be ideally suited for the integration of a new world-scale ammonia facility that has the potential to significantly improve the carbon footprint of both our own operations and the various industries we serve. —Dr. Ramkumar Dhruva, President Monomers Division, BASF

BASF and Yara are long-standing collaboration partners and are successfully operating a joint world-scale ammonia plant at BASF’s site in Freeport, Texas. The companies plan to complete the feasibility study on the low-carbon blue ammonia production facility by end of 2023.

The product characteristics of blue ammonia are identical to conventionally produced ammonia. Since the CO 2 generated in the production process is captured and not released to the atmosphere, blue ammonia can play a significant role in the transition to alternative, less carbon-intensive products.