Electrify America to add Tesla NACS connector by 2025

30 June 2023

Electrify America will add Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector to Electrify America and Electrify Canada’s fast charging networks as part of the company’s commitment to broaden charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) drivers today and in the future.

Electrify America will continue to provide the Combined Charging System (CCS-1) connector throughout its network as it transitions to also support automakers adding NACS charging ports—currently Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo and now Polestar (earlier post). The company will work to offer a NACS connector option at existing and future charging stations by 2025 to make charging as convenient as possible for EV owners.

In addition to working with The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) and SAE International, Electrify America is participating in the newly created National Charging Experience Consortium (ChargeX), which will focus on strengthening the national charging infrastructure and improving the EV ownership experience.

Electrify America’s fast-charging network has more than 850 charging stations with about 4,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada. Electrify America and Electrify Canada stations feature chargers at 150 kilowatts (kW) and 350kW.

As the company’s inclusion of the NACS connector continues to evolve, Electrify America will share further updates on its progress, along with current and future station update plans over the coming months.

Posted on 30 June 2023 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

