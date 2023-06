Airbus and LanzaJet to collaborate on alcohol-to-jet SAF production; accelerating 100% drop-in SAF

LanzaJet and Airbus entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to address the needs of aviation through the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The MOU establishes a relationship between LanzaJet and Airbus to advance the building of SAF facilities which will use the LanzaJet Process, a proven and proprietary Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology.

This agreement also aims to accelerate the certification and adoption of 100% drop-in SAF which would eliminate the use of fossil fuels without necessitating any changes to existing aircraft or infrastructure.

The aviation industry is responsible for approximately 2-3% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and SAF has been identified by airlines, governments, and energy leaders as one of the most immediate solutions to decarbonize aviation, together with the renewal of the fleets by latest generation aircraft and better operations.

LanzaJet’s proprietary ATJ technology uses low-carbon ethanol to create SAF that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% percent compared to fossil fuels and can further decrease emissions with a suite of carbon reduction technologies. SAF produced through LanzaJet’s ATJ technology is an approved drop-in fuel compatible with existing aircraft and infrastructure.

At Airbus we are committed to supporting SAF as a major lever in the reduction of CO 2 emissions on the decarbonization roadmap. With LanzaJet as a trusted partner, we can support the acceleration of the Alcohol-to-Jet SAF production pathway and at scale. This collaboration will also explore technological developments to enable Airbus aircraft to be capable of flying up to 100% SAF before the end of the decade. —Julie Kitcher, EVP, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Airbus

The whole ecosystem is playing an essential role to ensure the increased uptake of SAF. Besides working on the technical aspects and concrete SAF projects, LanzaJet and Airbus will investigate business opportunities across the world with airlines and other stakeholders.