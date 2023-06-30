Medium-duty Mack MD Electric now available for order

Mack Trucks announced that the Mack MD Electric, the first medium-duty electric vehicle for the brand (earlier post), is now available for order. Customers interested in ordering the Mack MD Electric should contact their local Mack dealer.





The MD Electric complements Mack’s highly efficient, diesel-powered Mack MD model sibling, which has continually experienced growing customer demand since its introduction in 2020. The addition of a zero-tailpipe emissions battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to the Mack medium-duty lineup also supports the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

The MD Electric is the second electric vehicle introduced by Mack Trucks to the industry. The first was the Mack LR Electric, which went into production in December 2021.

The Mack MD Electric will be available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings like its diesel counterpart. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds.

The MD Electric’s three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor and all on-board accessories are powered by nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) oxide lithium-ion batteries, either in a 150 kWh or 240 kWh configuration. The MD Electric can be charged through AC or DC charging units. The regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the multiple stops the vehicle makes each day.

The MD Electric is available in 4x2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

The Mack MD Electric is approved to be a part of California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). HVIP can help accelerate the commercialization of zero-emission trucks by offering point-of-sale vouchers to increase the affordability of advanced technologies.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group.