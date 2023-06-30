State of Michigan partners with Daimler Truck North America and DTE Energy to build Mobility Charging Hub

The State of Michigan announced a new, real-world prototype program known as the Mobility Charging Hub, which will help to enable companies to transition their fleets to electric commercial vehicles (EVs) by testing new technologies, digital services, and business models designed to accelerate deployment of commercial EVs at scale and modernize the truck stop experience. The program will also serve the dual purpose of supporting passenger vehicle charging.

Michigan will have access to $13,000,000 in funding to support the Mobility Charging Hub development and secure partnerships with companies aiming to test and implement solutions related to EV innovation, fleet management and overall ease of travel. Initial project partners are industry leader Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and DTE Energy, who are fundamental in making this project become a reality.

With $8,500,000 in federal funding support from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant award to Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) will also establish a grant program through the Mobility Charging Hub that will help fund future activations onsite.

As EVs become more commonplace across passenger and commercial transit alike, truck stops face a fundamental point of evolution to their existing service models. However, this challenge represents an opportunity to unlock new revenue in the trucking space, create new jobs, as well as redesign urban, suburban, and rural spaces into more sustainable community assets. Through this new Mobility Charging Hub, Michigan seeks to develop the partnerships, integrations, and business models necessary for accelerating the transition to EVs at scale, while informing a playbook replicable across truck stop locations nationwide.

The Mobility Charging Hub will tackle solutions development through several multi-phased initiatives. In the first phase, the core infrastructure to support EV charging at the site will be established as a foundation. DTE will operate the core infrastructure of the Mobility Charging Hub—including EV charging solutions, solar canopies, and battery energy storage systems, and will look to partner with third-party operators for value-added services.

After successful demonstrated usage and commercial viability in the first phase, OFME and its partners will work to enable the Mobility Charging Hub as a platform for testing innovation, similar to sites like the Detroit Smart Parking Lab, Michigan Central, and the FLITE Program at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Located at DTNA’s multi-acre Redford facility near I-96, the site is already equipped with the necessary power, making it an ideal location for the Mobility Charging Hub. This location sees more than 10,000 medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks travel daily across the state, or across the state’s borders into Canada.

Furthermore, Michigan accounts for 30% of all truck and rail freight between the United States and Canada, making Redford an ideal first location to concentrate on for this activation. In addition, DTNA’s existing workforce training programs for EVs can be expanded in the future to provide training programs related to agnostic EV charging infrastructure with the establishment of the Mobility Charging Hub.