Polestar to adopt Tesla NACS in 2025

Polestar has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the new North American Charging Standard (NACS) which will enable access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network for all Polestar drivers in the United States and Canada.

Ford, GM, Rivian and Volvo have recently struck similar deals.

From 2025, new Polestar vehicles sold in North America will be equipped with the NACS charging port by default. Adapters to help allow existing Polestar drivers to access the network in a convenient way are expected in mid-2024.

The agreement applies to current and future Polestar models. To maintain compatibility with existing CCS public fast charging infrastructure in North America, future NACS-equipped Polestar vehicles will come with a CCS adapter.