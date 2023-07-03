Tesla delivered 466,140 vehicles in Q2, produced 479,700; new record

In Q2 2023, Tesla delivered 466,140 vehicles and produced 479,700, setting its latest record. Model 3/Y accounted for 96% of the vehicles delivered (446,915) and 96% of the vehicles produced (460,211). Q2 2023 deliveries were up 83% year-on-year, and topped market estimates.





Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. Tesla will also issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2023 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.