Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Wärtsilä to convert some Stena Line ferries to methanol fuel
Michelin to equip 40 French postal delivery vehicles with Uptis airless puncture-proof tires

Tesla delivered 466,140 vehicles in Q2, produced 479,700; new record

03 July 2023

In Q2 2023, Tesla delivered 466,140 vehicles and produced 479,700, setting its latest record. Model 3/Y accounted for 96% of the vehicles delivered (446,915) and 96% of the vehicles produced (460,211). Q2 2023 deliveries were up 83% year-on-year, and topped market estimates.

Tesladeliveries

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. Tesla will also issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2023 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.

Posted on 03 July 2023 in Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)