Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Idemitsu introduces new cooling oil for e-axles, electronics and battery systems
SSAB and Fortum explore possibilities for the production of hydrogen-reduced sponge iron in Raahe

New bike bag reduces CO2 footprint by using pyrolysis oil from from recycled EOL tires; BASF Ultramid Ccycled

04 July 2023

The new “Pendik” bicycle bag from the pinqponq brand by baesiq GmbH (Cologne, Germany) has a significantly reduced CO2 footprint due to BASF’s Ultramid Ccycled, a mass-balanced polyamide that supports the use of alternative raw materials from chemical recycling of plastic waste. BASF feeds pyrolysis oil from end-of-life (EOL) tires at the start of the production in Ludwigshafen, replacing 100% of the fossil resources otherwise needed for the product.

The proportion of recycled raw material is allocated to Ultramid Ccycled products using a certified mass balance approach.

P259_pinqponq-Pendik-TB-Solid-Black-63

The materials used are innovative and functional, and importantly, sustainable. In summer 2023, pinqponq is expanding its range to include the “bike” product category, which is designed to simplify urban commuting. The “Pendik” model is a 2-in-1 bag with bike rack function. Its fabric, with Ultramid Ccycled, provides a fashionable matte look and a soft cotton-like feel, while retaining the robust performant benefits as of conventionally manufactured polyamide.

The products bearing the name suffix “Ccycled” have exactly the same properties as those made from fossil raw materials. Customers can therefore process them in the same way and use them in their conventional processes. Ultramid Ccycled can therefore also be used in applications with high quality and performance requirements, such as in the textile industry.

Posted on 04 July 2023 in Market Background, Materials, Recycling, Tires | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

I've never worried about the carbon footprint of my backpack, as I get about 5-10 years out of each one.
I do worry (a bit) about the amount of plastic and paper packaging we get through per day at home - and we try to reduce it.
The number of plastic tubs is incredible.

Posted by: mahonj | 04 July 2023 at 03:26 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)