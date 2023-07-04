New bike bag reduces CO2 footprint by using pyrolysis oil from from recycled EOL tires; BASF Ultramid Ccycled

The new “Pendik” bicycle bag from the pinqponq brand by baesiq GmbH (Cologne, Germany) has a significantly reduced CO 2 footprint due to BASF’s Ultramid Ccycled, a mass-balanced polyamide that supports the use of alternative raw materials from chemical recycling of plastic waste. BASF feeds pyrolysis oil from end-of-life (EOL) tires at the start of the production in Ludwigshafen, replacing 100% of the fossil resources otherwise needed for the product.

The proportion of recycled raw material is allocated to Ultramid Ccycled products using a certified mass balance approach.





The materials used are innovative and functional, and importantly, sustainable. In summer 2023, pinqponq is expanding its range to include the “bike” product category, which is designed to simplify urban commuting. The “Pendik” model is a 2-in-1 bag with bike rack function. Its fabric, with Ultramid Ccycled, provides a fashionable matte look and a soft cotton-like feel, while retaining the robust performant benefits as of conventionally manufactured polyamide.

The products bearing the name suffix “Ccycled” have exactly the same properties as those made from fossil raw materials. Customers can therefore process them in the same way and use them in their conventional processes. Ultramid Ccycled can therefore also be used in applications with high quality and performance requirements, such as in the textile industry.