New bike bag reduces CO2 footprint by using pyrolysis oil from from recycled EOL tires; BASF Ultramid Ccycled
04 July 2023
The new “Pendik” bicycle bag from the pinqponq brand by baesiq GmbH (Cologne, Germany) has a significantly reduced CO2 footprint due to BASF’s Ultramid Ccycled, a mass-balanced polyamide that supports the use of alternative raw materials from chemical recycling of plastic waste. BASF feeds pyrolysis oil from end-of-life (EOL) tires at the start of the production in Ludwigshafen, replacing 100% of the fossil resources otherwise needed for the product.
The proportion of recycled raw material is allocated to Ultramid Ccycled products using a certified mass balance approach.
The materials used are innovative and functional, and importantly, sustainable. In summer 2023, pinqponq is expanding its range to include the “bike” product category, which is designed to simplify urban commuting. The “Pendik” model is a 2-in-1 bag with bike rack function. Its fabric, with Ultramid Ccycled, provides a fashionable matte look and a soft cotton-like feel, while retaining the robust performant benefits as of conventionally manufactured polyamide.
The products bearing the name suffix “Ccycled” have exactly the same properties as those made from fossil raw materials. Customers can therefore process them in the same way and use them in their conventional processes. Ultramid Ccycled can therefore also be used in applications with high quality and performance requirements, such as in the textile industry.
I've never worried about the carbon footprint of my backpack, as I get about 5-10 years out of each one.
I do worry (a bit) about the amount of plastic and paper packaging we get through per day at home - and we try to reduce it.
The number of plastic tubs is incredible.
Posted by: mahonj | 04 July 2023 at 03:26 AM