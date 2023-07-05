Volvo Cars switches to biodiesel for ocean freight; cutting fossil CO2 emissions by 84%

Every year tens of thousands of containers of production material destined for Volvo Cars factories are carried across the world’s oceans on container ships. From now on, most of these seafaring journeys are made with renewable fuel instead of traditional fossil fuel.

The first global car maker to announce such a switch, Volvo calculates it will achieve an immediate reduction in fossil CO 2 emissions from intercontinental ocean freight by 55,000 tonnes over a year. Due to the renewable fuel, CO 2 emissions are reduced by at least 84% (Well-to-Wake, WTW) compared to fossil fuel. The reduction is equivalent to the CO 2 emissions of a full truck driving around the equator about 1,200 times.

The fuel used is Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) (biodiesel) and is based on renewable and sustainable sources, mainly waste cooking oil. No feedstock related to palm oil or palm oil production is used.

Volvo will use renewable fuel for inbound ocean container transports of production material destined for manufacturing plants based in Europe and the Americas, as well as all spare parts distribution made globally by ocean container transports.





Renewable fuel is not the end game for removing CO 2 from the world’s ocean freight needs. Yet this initiative shows that we can act now and implement solutions that achieve significant results during the wait for long-term technological alternatives. We don’t view this initiative as a competitive advantage. On the contrary, we want to spark other car makers into action as well, to increase demand for carbon efficient ocean transports and to establish renewable fuels as a mid-term solution that works. We all have a responsibility to act. —Javier Varela, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO

Volvo Cars has been working on this initiative together with its logistics partners Maersk, Kuehne+Nagel and DB Schenker. These logistics service providers have from 1 June 2023 switched to renewable fuel for equivalent energy needed for all container transports done for Volvo Cars.

When renewable fuel is not available on a specific shipment, the renewable fuel allocation is instead used by the logistics partner for another customer’s route elsewhere, so the overall cut in fossil fuel use is kept on par with actual use in container vessels. The methodology, called mass-balancing, is third-party audited regularly. The renewable fuel itself is certified and not produced in competition with food crops. It is therefore sustainable in accordance with the EU Renewable Energy Directive.