Nikola secures $41.9M grant to fund six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations in So Cal

Nikola Corporation announced that the California Transportation Commission (CTC) has awarded Nikola and sponsor California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), a $41.9-million grant under the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) to build six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations across Southern California.

Caltrans sponsored the application and will work in partnership with Nikola to deploy the six hydrogen refueling stations. This project furthers Caltrans’ zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) strategy to incentivize and support the development and adoption of ZEV freight technology across the state and supports the California Statewide Truck Parking Study through the provision of a safe place for truck drivers to park.

These six strategically located hydrogen refueling stations will be located along California freight corridors within the South Coast Air Quality Management District, San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, and Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, and are expected to have a significant impact on the region and the environment, enabling improved community health and avoiding carbon emissions.

Each hydrogen refueling station will be designed to support and scale up over time with the growth of heavy-duty hydrogen refueling needs while attempting to maximize truck parking at each site. Other planned outcomes may include:

Improved community health: The deployment of these stations is expected to result in air quality improvements. Additionally, it is anticipated that local noise pollution will be reduced.

Increased refueling capability: Each hydrogen refueling station is intended to facilitate refueling for approximately 80 to 100 trucks per station per day.

Future-ready infrastructure: Nikola’s zero-emissions infrastructure is expected to be established in advance of the anticipated surge in adoption of Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

This grant further places a strong emphasis on open-access stations, and Nikola’s hydrogen refueling stations will align with this approach.