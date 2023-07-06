Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New Mexico to enact advanced Clean Car & Clean Truck rules
Nikola secures $41.9M grant to fund six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations in So Cal

Nikola reports momentum in Class 8 battery-electric truck sales in Q2

06 July 2023

Nikola Corporation announced its quarterly deliveries for its battery-electric truck, with wholesale of 45 trucks (up from 31 in Q1) and retail of 66 trucks (up from 33 in Q1) in Q2 ended 30 June 2023.

Production dropped to 33 units in Q2 from 63 in Q1. Nikola said that it is continuing its refocused plan of concentration on the North American market and reducing costs.

Nikola

Nikola has not completed its quarterly closing and review process or the preparation of its financial statements for the second quarter, and will announce full financial results on 4 August 2023.

