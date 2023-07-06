New Mexico to enact advanced Clean Car & Clean Truck rules

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that the state will move to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars and Advanced Clean Trucks rules, which will set annual targets for the sale of new zero emission cars and trucks in New Mexico over time.

The rules would require vehicle manufacturers to deliver cleaner vehicles to New Mexicans and drastically cut NO x and particulate matter emissions (PM) from conventional gas and diesel engines. The clean vehicle rules complement the existing Clean Cars rule adopted by the Environmental Improvement Board and the Albuquerque-Bernalillo Air Quality Control Board in 2022.

The New Mexico Environment Department will share more details about the rulemaking process soon.