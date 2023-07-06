Sardinia orders 98 more Solaris electric buses

Consip S.p.A. Roma, the central purchasing agency in Italy, has placed an order for 98 Solaris electric buses. Among them, 80 are Urbino 12 electric models, and 18 are articulated buses. The vehicles will be delivered to CTM Cagliari, the company managing urban transport in the capital of Sardinia, in 2024 and 2025.

Solaris vehicles have been serving traffic in Cagliari since 2010, including trolleybuses. Solaris is currently fulfilling another contract for the CTM operator for the delivery of 18 electric buses that will join the city fleet in July of this year.

The Urbino electric buses will be powered by energy from Solaris High Energy batteries. The 12-meter models will feature energy storage systems with a total capacity of more than 350 kWh, while the articulated buses will have batteries with capacity of more than 400 kWh. Rapid charging using pantographs will ensure full-day operation on the routes. At night, the buses will be charged in the depot using a standard plug-in connector.

Solaris already has more than 1,600 vehicles driving on Italian roads. Nearly one-third of them are zero-emission buses, powered by batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, or through trolleybus systems.