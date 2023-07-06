Stellantis reveals STLA Medium global platform for C- and D-segment BEVs

Stellantis N.V. unveiled STLA Medium, a global BEV-by-design platform with state-of-the-art features including range of 700 kilometers (435 miles), energy efficiency, embedded power and charging power. STLA Medium is the first of four global BEV platforms to be launched less than two years after EV Day presentation in July 2021.





The STLA Medium platform offers long range combined with designed-in flexibility to host a variety of vehicles and propulsion configurations in the heart of the market, the C- and D-segments, which accounted for 35 million sales in 2022—nearly half the 78.5 million vehicles sold globally that year.

Today, Stellantis brands offer 26 vehicle nameplates in those segments on a variety of platforms. Up to two million vehicles per year can be built on the STLA Medium platform in several plants across the world, starting in Europe this year.

The BEV-by-design STLA Medium platform delivers range of more than 700 km (435 miles) with a Performance pack, while a Standard pack is rated at more than 500 km (310 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). Useful energy is up to 98 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

STLA Medium uses a 400-volt electric architecture. Depending on the application, consumption can be less than 14 kWh per 100 km. Owners will be able to take their battery from 20% to 80% charge in 27 minutes, a rate of 2.4 kWh per minute.





Vehicles based on STLA Medium will be sold globally and be available with front-drive propulsion or all-wheel drive with the addition of a second electric drive module at the rear, with BEV power output range from 160 to 285 kW.

Body styles will include passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs. The flexibility of STLA Medium gives Stellantis designers the freedom to create vehicles with:

A wheelbase that can range between 2,700-2,900 millimeters

An overall length range of 4.3-4.9 meters

Ground clearance of more than 220 mm to ensure off-road capability and performance

Wheels up to 750 mm in diameter, a key attribute for the platform design.

Stellantis engineering and manufacturing experts focused on making installation of the modular, high-energy density single-layer battery pack at the assembly plant as efficient as possible, maximizing space inside the vehicle and improving ride and handling with a low center of gravity. Platform components, such as the cabin heating/cooling system, steering, braking assist and propulsion are designed to minimize energy consumption. Those efforts combine with extensive use of lightweight and rigid materials to optimize vehicle range and deliver exemplary ride and handling performance.

STLA Medium will deliver battery packaging cost that also enhances production volumes. The perimeter dimensions of the battery pack are constant among the stored energy options, with common tray and cooling designs.

The STLA platform family (Small/Medium/Large/Frame) is engineered to be future-proof: modular and inherently flexible in wheelbase, width, overhang, ride height and suspension design. The capabilities and performance of STLA based vehicles will adapt and improve over the years with the implementation of the STLA Brain architecture, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive platforms – enabling over-the-air updates to software and enhanced hardware.

The engineered-in flexibility includes propulsion—front-drive, rear-drive, all-wheel drive and multi-energy—covered by a family of three, scalable electric drive modules (EDMs).

The platforms are designed with provisions for future battery chemistries, including nickel- and cobalt-free and solid-state batteries. This enables Stellantis brands to tailor vehicle capabilities for the ideal balance of cost and performance.