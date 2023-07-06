Emissions Analytics, VERT call for Euro 7 to expand to cover particle mass, particle number and VOCs released from tires

In an open letter, Nick Molden, CEO, Emissions Analytics and Dr Andreas Mayer, Chairman of the Scientific Committee, VERT Association, call on European regulators to apply the same approach they have applied to the tailpipe to the growing issue of tire emissions.

The authors urge the inclusion of particle mass, particle number and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released from tires in a future Euro 7 regulation at the earliest opportunity.

Emissions Analytics, an independent emissions testing and analysis organization, has been vocal about the issues posed by emissions from tires, including tire wear particles (TWP) and chemicals (VOCs). (Earlier post, earlier post, earlier post.) VERT is an association dedicated to the promotion of best available technology for emission control. The core objective of VERT is the minimization of health burden caused by combustion engine emissions, especially the elimination of Ultra Fine Particles (UFP).

The authors note that while the current proposed Euro 7 regulation involves setting a limit value for tire wear emissions, the current proposal covers only the total mass of emissions and, therefore, ignores both ultrafine nanoparticles and chemicals released from the tires. Without changes to the regulations, the authors suggest, “it is likely that tires will be re-engineered to deliver lower emissions of larger particles but potentially at the cost of the release of more invisible nanoparticles and potentially toxic chemicals.”