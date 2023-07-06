Volta Trucks collaborates with ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) on the all-electric Volta Zero; braking, steering, suspension

Volta Trucks announced a long-term agreement with ZF for some of the core systems and components in the all-electric Volta Zero. ZF technologies fitted to the Volta Zero have been designed and configured specifically for commercial vehicle use and form part of the key systems.

These systems include the OnGuardACTIVE Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS); Electronic Braking System (EBS) including the brake pedal box; ESCsmart Electronic Stability Control (ESC); and OnHand Electro-Pneumatic Handbrake (EPH).





The OnLaneALERT Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), which enhances safety and helps to prevent unintended lane drifts, is also sourced from ZF. Additionally, ZF supplies components in the steering system including the steering column and the steering gear.

Furthermore, the innovative independent front suspension (IFS) axle system sourced from ZF for the Volta Zero, with its compact and optimized design, supports the low cabin for ease of ingress and improved driver vision, while allowing independent wheel travel, improving ride comfort, vehicle handling and maneuverability.