CARB and truck and engine manufacturers announce partnership to meet climate and emission reduction goals

The California Air Resources Board announced a Clean Truck Partnership today with the US’ leading truck manufacturers and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association that advances the development of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for the commercial trucking industry, which includes flexibility for manufacturers to meet emissions requirements while still reaching the state’s climate and emission reduction goals.

The Clean Truck Partnership, which includes Cummins, Inc.; Daimler Truck North America; Ford Motor Company; General Motors Company; Hino Motors Limited, Inc.; Isuzu Technical Center of America, Inc.; Navistar, Inc.; PACCAR Inc.; Stellantis N.V.; Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association; and Volvo Group North America, marks a commitment from the companies to meet California’s vehicle standards that will require the sale and adoption of zero-emissions technology in the state, regardless of whether any other entity challenges California’s authority to set more stringent emissions standards under the federal Clean Air Act.

In turn, CARB has agreed to work collaboratively with manufacturers to provide reasonable lead time to meet CARB’s requirements and before imposing new regulations and to support the development of necessary ZEV infrastructure.

The terms of the Clean Truck Partnership include:

CARB will align with EPA’s 2027 regulations for NO x emissions. CARB also will modify elements of the 2024 NO x emission regulations for which manufacturers will provide offsets as necessary to maintain California’s emission targets.

CARB commits to providing no less than four years lead time and at least three years of regulatory stability before imposing new requirements.

Truck manufacturers commit to meeting CARB’s zero-emission and criteria pollutant regulations in the state regardless of any attempts by other entities to challenge California’s authority.

The Clean Truck Partnership comes as California prepares for implementation of its landmark rules that put in place a phased-in transition toward 100% sale and use of zero-emissions technology for medium- and-heavy duty vehicles under CARB’s Advanced Clean Trucks and Advanced Clean Fleets rule by 2045.

In March, the EPA approved California’s waiver under the federal Clean Air Act that allows the state to become the first in the world to require zero-emissions technology for trucks. (Earlier post.)