Inceptio L3 autonomous trucks log more than 40M accident-free kilometers
07 July 2023
Inceptio Technology, a China-based developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks (earlier post), announced that the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has powered more than 40 million kilometers of accident-free trucking on China’s highways. This latest milestone underlines the safety and reliability of Inceptio’s full-stack autonomous driving solution, as well as its accelerating commercial uptake.
Inceptio’s L3 autonomous trucks have been in commercial operation since late 2021. Working closely with two of China’s top OEMs—Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and Sinotruk—Inceptio has shipped hundreds of mass-produced heavy-duty trucks designed from the ground up for full integration with the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System.
Major customers including Budweiser, Nestlé, JD Logistics, and Deppon Express have deployed Inceptio trucks across a nationwide line-haul logistics network in China.
The company’s focus on mass production ensures that L3 autonomous trucks are sufficiently reliable for OEMs to produce and highly affordable for fleet operators to procure and operate, while its advanced technical features significantly increase driver safety and enable end-customers to receive goods at lower shipping costs.
The company says that its focus on pre-loading its systems during the production process ensures significantly greater safety, reliability, durability, and regulatory compliance compared to an aftermarket approach.
With ‘safety first’ as its top design principle, Inceptio has collaborated with more than 50 industry partners to solve the most difficult challenges unique to the automation of heavy-duty trucks, including much greater size, weight, reaction distances, response times, and variations in vehicle parameters. Inceptio’s innovation achievements include:
Ultra long-range 3D sensing technology holds the industry record with an error rate of less than 5% at a distance of 1,000 meters.
The core algorithm sets a performance benchmark for the industry with an average lateral control error within 5.5 cm.
Algorithms optimize fuel economy at every level, resulting in 3-7% fuel savings over the most fuel-efficient human drivers.
Fully self-developed autonomous driving software.
Fully self-developed Autonomous Driving Control Unit with 262 KDMIPS + 256 TOPS of computing power.
The industry’s first fully redundant drive-by-wire chassis, including redundant steering, braking, and power supply systems.
Automotive-grade autonomous driving hardware kit offering triple-redundant sensor configuration and fully redundant computing unit.
An advanced human-machine interaction system with auditory, visual, and tactile feedback for human operators.
Autonomous driving is clearly coming, perhaps within 5 years?
That is in spite of the efforts of sociopathic multi-billionaires to discredit it by premature and dangerous roll outs of automated crash machines masquerading as 'autonomous'.
Posted by: Davemart | 07 July 2023 at 01:29 AM
This is level3 autonomous which is where the driver has to be able to take over in an emergency, but is hands off in normal driving.
You can see that the trucks have cabs, just like normal trucks.
+ it looks like they are driving on highways (which you would expect).
Level 4 has geofencing to keep it to known roads, so I am sure level 3 has too.
40M accident free km is nothing to be sneezed at.
+ trucks are expensive and you can fit expensive systems into them (like Lidar). And very tall, so you can look out a long way from the cab top.
But as you say, a steady approach, rather than physicists trying to do non physics things in a hurry.
Posted by: mahonj | 07 July 2023 at 02:05 AM
Level 3 is lethal nonsense.
Umteen studies have conclusively shown that humans cannot, when using a system where you are not engaged most of the time, react to instantly take control.
That is why Volvo, a reputable company, discontinued its scheduled roll out, as they could not manage level 4, where the vehicle will be brought to a safe halt if it encounters conditions it can't deal with.
Its coming, but not yet,
Apparently the Chinese then are reckless enough to allow 40 ton vehicles to run around under the control of wholly fake 'autonomy'
Posted by: Davemart | 07 July 2023 at 02:24 AM