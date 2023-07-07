Inceptio L3 autonomous trucks log more than 40M accident-free kilometers

Inceptio Technology, a China-based developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks (earlier post), announced that the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has powered more than 40 million kilometers of accident-free trucking on China’s highways. This latest milestone underlines the safety and reliability of Inceptio’s full-stack autonomous driving solution, as well as its accelerating commercial uptake.





Inceptio’s L3 autonomous trucks have been in commercial operation since late 2021. Working closely with two of China’s top OEMs—Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and Sinotruk—Inceptio has shipped hundreds of mass-produced heavy-duty trucks designed from the ground up for full integration with the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System.

Major customers including Budweiser, Nestlé, JD Logistics, and Deppon Express have deployed Inceptio trucks across a nationwide line-haul logistics network in China.

The company’s focus on mass production ensures that L3 autonomous trucks are sufficiently reliable for OEMs to produce and highly affordable for fleet operators to procure and operate, while its advanced technical features significantly increase driver safety and enable end-customers to receive goods at lower shipping costs.

The company says that its focus on pre-loading its systems during the production process ensures significantly greater safety, reliability, durability, and regulatory compliance compared to an aftermarket approach.

With ‘safety first’ as its top design principle, Inceptio has collaborated with more than 50 industry partners to solve the most difficult challenges unique to the automation of heavy-duty trucks, including much greater size, weight, reaction distances, response times, and variations in vehicle parameters. Inceptio’s innovation achievements include: