Stellantis and NioCorp sign rare earth offtake term sheet; possible strategic investment by Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. and NioCorp Developments Ltd. have signed a rare earth offtake term sheet. The objective is to enter into a definitive rare earth supply agreement to support Stellantis’ commitment to build resilient supply chains and reach carbon net zero by 2038 and to help accelerate NioCorp’s path to commercial production of magnetic rare earth oxides in the US.

NioCorp is developing North America’s only niobium / scandium / titanium advanced materials manufacturing facility co-located with an underground mine. The company says that Elk Creek also contains the second-largest indicated rare earth resource in the US, after Mountain Pass.

As no economic analysis has been completed on the rare earth mineral resource comprising the Elk Creek Project, further studies are required before determining whether extraction of rare earth elements can be reasonably justified and is economically viable after taking account of all relevant factors.

The entrance into a binding off-take agreement is subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, the negotiation and settlement of final terms, the negotiation of definitive documentation, and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that any binding agreement will be entered into on the terms described herein or at all.





NioCorp is currently conducting technical and economic analyses on the potential addition of magnetic rare earth oxides to its planned product suite.

The Elk Creek Project is centered within one 640-acre section of all private land 105 km southeast of Lincoln, Nebraska. According to NioCorp’s June 2022 Feasibility Study, the Elk Creek Project is expected to produce the following over its 38-year operating life: