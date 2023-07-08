IndianOil & Praj to form JV to build biofuels production in India

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 July 2023

Indian Oil Corporation and Praj Industries signed a term sheet to advance plans to strengthen biofuels production capacities in India. Various biofuels covered under this MoU include Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), ethanol, compressed bio-gas (CBG), biodiesel and bio-bitumen among others. Earlier in October 2021, both the companies had entered into an agreement to form a 50:50 Joint Venture to this end.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said that India being an agrarian economy, offers the advantage of sufficient availability of feedstock. The indigenous biofuels will be a game changer in helping India chart its decarbonization journey.

In pursuit of energy self-reliance by leveraging captive resources, the country has aggressive plans to reconfigure the transportation fuel mix with biofuels.

IndianOil & Praj have been collaborating to facilitate India’s energy transition in the past as well. The nation’s first advanced biofuels refinery at IndianOil’s Panipat complex is based on Praj’s proprietary 2 G technology. This year in May, IndianOil and Praj partnered with AirAsia India and flew India’s first commercial passenger flight powered by a blend of indigenous Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

A diversified, integrated energy major, IndianOil has a presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources. Praj is India’s most accomplished industrial biotech company, known for its innovation, integration and delivery capabilities.

Posted on 08 July 2023 in Aviation & Aerospace, Ethanol, Fuels, India, Market Background | | Comments (0)

