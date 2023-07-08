Mercedes-Benz to integrate Tesla NACS in EV line-up; introduction in N America starting 2025

Mercedes-Benz will be the first German OEM to implement NACS ports into its new electric vehicles starting in 2025. As part of a phased transition, Mercedes-Benz will initially offer an adapter that enables the company’s existing CCS BEVs to charge seamlessly on the NACS network from 2024 onwards.





Mercedes-Benz drivers can use Tesla Superchargers in North America starting in 2024.

To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers—including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them. That’s why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year. In parallel, we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America. —Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Starting in 2024, Mercedes-Benz drivers get access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America through Mercedes-Benz’s own charging service Mercedes me Charge. Mercedes-Benz drivers will see Tesla Superchargers on the map in the vehicle and the app including availability status and price. They can seamlessly access the chargers and automatically pay for their charging sessions. The Superchargers will also be integrated in the Navigation with Electric Intelligence, which calculates a convenient and time-efficient route including charging stops.

In North America, the Mercedes me Charge service, which currently covers more than 90,000 charging points, along with Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming own High-Power Charging Network, offers an enhanced experience for its customers. At the same time, Mercedes-Benz will remain open to additional and new high-quality charging offerings to further increase the high-power charging opportunities for its customers and boost the adoption of electric vehicles.

In addition to ensuring compatibility with an expanded network of existing charging stations, Mercedes-Benz will establish its own High-Power Charging Network with more than 400 Charging Hubs, including more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America by the end of the decade, together with its American partners. The first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs in North America will be opened by the end of 2023 and will be equipped with both CCS1 and NACS plugs.

Globally, Mercedes-Benz plans to establish more than 2,000 Charging Hubs in North America, Europe, China and other core markets by the end of the decade. In total, these will comprise more than 10,000 charging points, which can further be expanded depending on market needs. The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs will be universally open to electric vehicles from all brands, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of EV owners. Already today, with Mercedes me Charge, Mercedes-Benz customers can currently access more than 1.2 million charging points worldwide.