BMW Motorrad introduces new 2024 BMW CE 02; “eParkourer”

BMW Motorrad presented the new 2024 BMW CE 02. It’s electric, designed to appeal to young people and it’s neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter. It’s an “eParkourer”, created for the urban environment. Large wheels meet the demand for robustness and at the same time ensure riding fun on many differing terrains.





The new BMW CE 02 is powered by an air-cooled, current-excited synchronous motor. Power is supplied by two air-cooled lithium-ion batteries with an operating voltage of 48 V and an energy content of 1.96 kWh each, which can be removed for care and maintenance purposes.

With an output of 15 hp and 40.6 lb-ft, the new CE 02 accelerates quickly from traffic lights and offers a dynamic riding experience. With a top speed of 59 mph, progress is speedy and a range of more than 56 miles (according to WMTC) allows for extended urban adventures. Due to its low weight of only 291 lbs and the low seat height of only 29.5 inches, the new CE 02 is also characterized by its flickable handling characteristics.

Torque is transmitted from the synchronous motor on the right-hand side of the vehicle via a toothed belt to an intermediate shaft. From there, another toothed belt on the left side takes over the function of the secondary drive to the rear wheel. This construction ensures the best possible center of gravity for neutral handling. ASC (Automatic Stability Control) ensures safe power transmission between the rear tire and varied road surface. RSC (Recuperation Stability Control) functions similarly to an engine drag torque control and specifically reduces the drag torque in overrun mode to keep the vehicle stable. At the same time, recuperation takes place in overrun mode. Reversing aid makes maneuvering simple and easy.

The new CE 02 comes with two standard ride modes: “Flow” and “Surf”. “Flow” offers the optimal drive set-up for floating along in urban traffic with a softer throttle response and medium energy recuperation. "Surf” provides a ride experience familiar to surfers: A direct throttle response permits dynamic acceleration, and zero recuperation enables maximum coasting and effortless cruising. The “Flash” driving mode is available as a sporty and dynamic addition and is part of the optional HIGHLINE package. In this mode, the new eParkourer from BMW Motorrad provides a very responsive, sporty, and dynamic riding experience.

The new BMW CE 02 comes standard with a 0.9 kW external charger, which enables charging to be carried out quickly and conveniently using standard household outlets. A quicker 1.5 kW charger is available as part of the optional HIGHLINE package.

With a low weight of only 291 lbs. and the low seat height of only 29.5-inches, the new CE 02 is characterized by its agile handling. The new BMW CE 02 relies on a torsionally rigid double-loop frame made of tubular steel. The front wheel is guided by hydraulically damped 37 mm telescopic forks, while a single-sided die-cast aluminum swingarm is used at the rear, along with a directly linked shock absorber with adjustable spring base.

The 2.50 x 14-inch front and 3.50 x 14-inch rear cast light alloy disk wheels are fitted with wide 120/80-14 and 150/70-14 tires. The BMW CE 02 is decelerated by disc brakes at the front and rear and supported by BMW Motorrad ABS at the front wheel. Adjustable hand levers allow you to adapt hand reach to meet your personal preferences. The footrests allow the rider two leg positions in solo mode: relaxed on the rider footrests or sporty-dynamic on the passenger footrests.

The cockpit includes an easy-to-read TFT display with information about speed, battery charge status and much more. A USB-C charging socket allows you to power a smartphone.

Using the BMW Motorrad Connected app you can view the predicted end of charging on your smartphone thanks to networking via Bluetooth, same as on the BMW CE 04. When equipped with the optional HIGHLINE package, the cradle mode allows the BMW Motorrad app in the smartphone (held in a smartphone holder) to be controlled safely as an additional display using the keypad on the handlebar. With the BMW Motorrad Connected Services (also included in the HIGHLINE package) the charging status and other CE 02 vehicle information can be viewed at any-time via the app.

For information updates on the smartphone, the optional HIGHLINE package provides a direct data connection between the CE 02 and a backend (currently in Europe, USA, and Canada). The free BMW Motorrad Connected app also offers additional functions such as ride recording, which can also be shared with friends.

The 2024 BMW CE 02 will arrive in the US with an MSRP of $7,599 plus Destination.