Fiat introduces two new EVs: 600e and low-speed electric Topolino

Fiat has introduced two new EVs: the Fiat 600e, marking a return to the B-segment; and the low-speed electric Topolino.

New Fiat 600e. Available as a 5-door, the New Fiat 600e offers 5 seats and 15 liters of interior storage. Customers can store their personal items in the smart central tunnel—which comes with a customized cover pad and flexible cupholders—seat pockets and strategic front storage spaces. The trunk has also offers 360 liters of load capacity.





The lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54 kWh give the New 600e a range of more than 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and more than 600 km in the urban cycle. To optimize charging time, the New 600e is equipped with a 100-kW fast charger system. The model also comes with a 11kW On Board Charger and a Mode 3 cable for charging at home or in public, which ensures a full charge in less than 6 hours.

The motor has an output of 115 kW, providing acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Three driving modes—eco, normal, sport—offer a choice of driving style.





A hybrid powertrain will complete the range offer by the mid of 2024.

The New Fiat 600e offers level 2 assisted driving. The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system brakes or accelerates in response to any cars; the Intelligent Speed Assist reads the speed limits and recommends applying them, while the Blind Spot Detection uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor the blind spots and warn of any obstacles with warning lights on the wing mirror.

Technology also includes Stop&Go function; Electric Parking Brake, Autonomous Emergency Braking for recognizing cyclists and pedestrians, and Drowsy driver detection to monitor driver concentration levels. Finally, the 360° sensors and the rear-view camera 180° view with dynamic gridlines help to avoid any obstacles when parking or performing complex maneuvers.





Topolino. The Fiat Topolino takes its name and design from the original 500, affectionately called ‘Topolino’ because of the small size. The line-up consists of two different bodies, one closed and one open, both consistent in their structural characteristics: one color, Verde Vita, one wheel design and one aesthetic approach for the interior.

Topolino is smallcompared to a normal car (2.53 meters length) and has a top speed of 45 km/h. The two models feature a 5.4 kWh battery that offers up to 75 km of range and a less than four-hour time for a full charge.