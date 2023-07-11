Daimler Buses delivers at least 95 eCitaro buses and e-infrastructure as a complete turnkey system to The Hague

Daimler Buses will deliver at least 95 battery-electric solo and articulated Mercedes-Benz eCitaro and eCitaro G city buses to the city of The Hague together with the e-infrastructure required for operation by 2024. The Hague is not only the third largest city in the Netherlands, it is also the parliamentary and governmental seat of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the capital of the province of South Holland.

The Mercedes-Benz low-floor electric buses with a length of 12 and 18 meters and NMC 3 battery technology will be delivered to the transport company HTM, which operates trams, light rail vehicles and buses in the Hague region. With the new eCitaro, HTM is replacing the existing bus fleet with natural gas drive and is the first public transport operator in the Netherlands to convert its entire fleet to locally emission-free and CO 2 -neutral electric buses.

However, the fully electric scheduled-service buses can only achieve their full performance by being embedded in a well-planned and coordinated integrated system. In addition to supplying the all-electric eCitaro vehicles, Daimler Buses is therefore also responsible for planning and installing the complete e-infrastructure, including charging infrastructure and charging management. The complete e-package solution for HTM also includes the necessary civil engineering measures for the HTM depot in The Hague.

Mercedes-Benz low-floor electric buses are charged at HTM via pantographs.

In Europe, only zero-emission vehicles are to be used from 2030; in the Netherlands, however, this is to apply from 2025.