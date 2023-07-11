EST-Floattech delivers 2.2 MWh Green Orca battery system for event vessel Oceandiva London

Dutch energy technology and storage solutions specialist EST-Floattech has delivered a 2.2 MWh Green Orca Li-ion battery system (earlier post) for the electric event vessel Oceandiva London.





The vessel’s batteries are charged by both green fast charging shore power and onboard solar panels, with a biofuel generator as back up for longer excursions.





The event vessel was designed for the British events company Smart Group by Amsterdam-based company Oceandiva, which operates similar ships in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. Working in collaboration with Oceandiva, Smart Group owns, manages and operates the vessel.

The 86m long and 17m wide Oceandiva London—the largest floating event venue on the Thames—offers 2,625 m2 of flexible indoor and outdoor space spread across three decks. It can host a range of events, whether static or sailing in the heart of the City, from award ceremonies, receptions, conferences, dinners to product launches and exhibitions.

The vessel was built by VEKA Group of Werkendam, the Netherlands. Electrical system integrator Werkina Werkendam commissioned EST-Floatech for the energy solution.