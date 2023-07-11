New Mitsubishi Triton to use newly developed ladder frame, chassis and diesel engine
11 July 2023
Mitsubishi Motors will use a newly developed ladder frame, chassis and clean diesel engine in the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck. The launch of the all-new Triton (sold as the L200 in some markets) is scheduled for 26 July in Bangkok, Thailand.
The newly developed clean diesel turbo engine improves environmental performance by significantly reducing friction loss, while achieving higher output. The newly developed ladder frame and newly designed double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension provide both excellent driving performance and good ride comfort at a high level.
Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety. In addition, we have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment. We are confident that this model will satisfy all customers around the world, from leisure use to commercial use.—Yoshiki Masuda, chief product specialist, Mitsubishi Motors
''Clean turbo-diesel engine'' is a descent into black comedy press releases that is hard to welcome in GCC.
Posted by: Bernard Harper | 11 July 2023 at 03:17 AM