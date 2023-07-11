New Mitsubishi Triton to use newly developed ladder frame, chassis and diesel engine

Mitsubishi Motors will use a newly developed ladder frame, chassis and clean diesel engine in the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck. The launch of the all-new Triton (sold as the L200 in some markets) is scheduled for 26 July in Bangkok, Thailand.





The newly developed clean diesel turbo engine improves environmental performance by significantly reducing friction loss, while achieving higher output. The newly developed ladder frame and newly designed double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension provide both excellent driving performance and good ride comfort at a high level.



