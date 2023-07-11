Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
PDF Solutions to enhance battery analytics platform with acquisition of Lantern Machinery Analytics
Diesel Technology Forum: 57% of all commercial diesel trucks on the roads in US are near-zero emissions models

New Mitsubishi Triton to use newly developed ladder frame, chassis and diesel engine

11 July 2023

Mitsubishi Motors will use a newly developed ladder frame, chassis and clean diesel engine in the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck. The launch of the all-new Triton (sold as the L200 in some markets) is scheduled for 26 July in Bangkok, Thailand.

P_230710_m_1437_img_01

The newly developed clean diesel turbo engine improves environmental performance by significantly reducing friction loss, while achieving higher output. The newly developed ladder frame and newly designed double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension provide both excellent driving performance and good ride comfort at a high level.

P_230710_m_1437_img_02

P_230710_m_1437_img_03

Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety. In addition, we have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment. We are confident that this model will satisfy all customers around the world, from leisure use to commercial use.

—Yoshiki Masuda, chief product specialist, Mitsubishi Motors

Posted on 11 July 2023 in Diesel, Engines, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

Bernard Harper

''Clean turbo-diesel engine'' is a descent into black comedy press releases that is hard to welcome in GCC.

Posted by: Bernard Harper | 11 July 2023 at 03:17 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)