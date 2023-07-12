ClearFlame’s genset technology progresses through phase one trials

A power generator demo unit genset, relying on a first use of FuelAdaptive engine technologies patented by ClearFlame Engine Technologies, has successfully progressed through phase one trials. The trial was conducted by Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) in partnership with ClearFlame and Duke Energy. In addition to a series of other tests, the genset completed a successful 24-hour continuous power test.

ClearFlame’s solution elevates combustion temperatures in order to enable use of non-traditional fuels that fail to ignite using conventional diesel-style MCCI (mixing-controlled compression ignition) without sacrificing performance. (Earlier post.)





The pilot demo marked the first ever genset demonstration for our company. Performed at the Battery Innovation Center in Newberry, Ind., the tests included multiple duty cycles, in addition to the 24-hour continuous test. We're pleased to report that the feedback was very positive overall. All eyes now focus on the second pilot, where our engine will power a real customer with a renewable low carbon fuel. —Robert Schanz, ClearFlame Vice President, Research & Development

Phase two testing in conjunction with ComEd, an Exelon company in Illinois will be the next step in the product development process.

There’s a clear need in the power generation market for reliable clean power to supplement and complement EV grids, whether during episodic black-outs, daily peak power periods or when a rapid recharge is required. ClearFlame’s engine allows the genset unit to run on clean, widely available ethanol, reducing carbon, cutting costs and offering a sustainable mobile power source that we are developing to work in nearly all weather and terrain conditions. It’s exciting to see this new product continue to prove its value and efficacy. —Kevin Cellucci, ClearFlame’s Director of Strategy“

Founded in 2016 by engineering entrepreneurs, the company, headquartered in Geneva, Illinois, has earned more than $50 million in seed funding, Series A financing, and most recently Series B investments. (Earlier post.) Key investors include Mercuria, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, WINDVentures, Rio Tinto and Clean Energy Ventures.