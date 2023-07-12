Ricardo, Achates Power developing next-gen OP GCI engines for LDVs

Ricardo is working in collaboration with Achates Power to develop the next generation of opposed-piston (OP) gasoline compression ignition (GCI) engines for light duty vehicles in a multi-phased project (BERYL), funded by the US Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). (Earlier post.)

Achates first received ARPA-E funding for OP GCI engine development in 2015. (Earlier post.)

With a minimum power output of 270HP, the new engine will demonstrate a pathway to meet Tier 3 Bin 125 criteria emissions. First fire and controls commissioning were recently completed, along with early-stage test phases.

Ricardo experts have undertaken design and systems integration and achieved the target of a 60% weight reduction, compared to the first generation of the engine. The project team expects that when fully developed the engine can achieve up to 20% fuel economy improvement over the baseline and can deliver an unadjusted corporate average fuel economy and combined 35 MPG, for a full-sized pickup truck, alongside diesel-like torque from a gasoline engine.

The project is a great example of how Ricardo is working in collaboration with Achates Power to develop the next generation of gasoline engines for light commercial application, offering efficiency, and meeting emissions targets. We have over 100 years of engineering experience in the design, building and testing of traditional fuel type engines, in addition to working with customers on future fuel propulsion technologies. This means we are best placed to advise customers on creating clean efficient solutions for the future of mobility, across a broad spectrum of specialist areas. We look forward to continuing to work with the team on future developments —Matt Beasley, President of Established Mobility at Ricardo