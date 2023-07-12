Rio Tinto and Sumitomo to build Gladstone hydrogen pilot plant to trial lower-carbon alumina refining

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Corporation will build a first-of-a-kind hydrogen plant in Gladstone, Australia as part of a A$111.1-million (US$74.3-million) program aimed at lowering carbon emissions from the alumina refining process.

The Yarwun Hydrogen Calcination Pilot Demonstration Program received the green light after a A$32.1-million (US$21.5-million) co-funding boost from the federal government’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

The program is aimed at demonstrating the viability of using hydrogen in the calcination process, where hydrated alumina is heated to temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It involves construction of a hydrogen plant at the refinery and the retrofit of refinery processing equipment. If successful, the program could pave the way for adoption of the technology at scale globally.

This pilot plant is an important step in testing whether hydrogen can replace natural gas in Queensland alumina refineries. —Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations Managing Director Armando Torres

The project will consist of construction of a 2.5MW on-site electrolyzer to supply hydrogen to the Yarwun refinery and a retrofit of one of Yarwun’s four calciners so it can operate at times with a hydrogen burner.

The trial is expected to produce the equivalent of about 6,000 tonnes of alumina per year while reducing Yarwun’s carbon dioxide emissions by about 3,000 tonnes per year.

Converting the entire plant to green hydrogen could reduce emissions by 500,000 tonnes per year—the equivalent of taking about 109,000 internal combustion engine cars off the road.

Construction will start in 2024. The hydrogen plant and calciner are expected to be in operation by 2025.

Sumitomo Corporation will own and operate the electrolyzer at Yarwun site and supply the hydrogen to Rio Tinto directly. The electrolyzer will have a production capacity of more than 250 tonnes of hydrogen annually.

The pilot plant follows the success of a A$1.2-million feasibility study co-funded by Rio Tinto and ARENA that was announced in 2021. (Earlier post.)

Rio Tinto is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and has targets to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2018 levels.