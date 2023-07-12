Sion Power expands availability of Licerion EV Li-metal battery for commercial evaluation

Sion Power has reached a development milestone with its Licerion Electric Vehicle (EV) technology (earlier post), producing more than 18,000 multilayer, 6 Ah to 20 Ah lithium-metal cells for commercial evaluation.

Licerion EV directly enables longer range with lighter and smaller batteries. This technology incorporates Sion Power’s protected lithium anode and utilizes an electrolyte composition optimized for fast charging applications. Moreover, Sion Power’s patented applied uniform pressure method ensures extended cycle life for these cells.

Sion Power’s 6 Ah large-format Licerion EV cell has exceeded 800 cycles and the 17 Ah cell has been independently verified at a specific energy of 400 Wh/kg and energy density of 780 Wh/L.

We have more than just technology at Sion Power – we have a product to sample. —Tracy Kelley, CEO of Sion Power

Currently, these cells are undergoing evaluation by several EV OEMs and Sion Power has increased the supply of commercially available 17 Ah cells for additional testing. Additionally, Sion Power is currently taking preorders for the Licerion EV 56 Ah automotive B-sample cell with anticipated availability in late 2024.