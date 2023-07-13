Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopts revised strategy to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping.
Johnson Matthey to build CCM plant in China for PEM fuel cells and electrolyzers

Bosch to receive €160.7M in funding to support scale-up of solid-oxide fuel cell system production

13 July 2023

Bosch will receive a grant of €160.7 million from the federal government of Germany and the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, and Saarland for its project for the initial industrialization of stationary solid-oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems:“Bosch Power Units”.

As part of the IPCEI Hydrogen Program of the European Union (Important Projects of Common European Interest, IPCEI), the German Federal Government and the German Federal States of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, and Saarland are funding the Bosch Power Units project.

The aim of the funding project is to ensure the mass production and series ramp-up of the decentralized SOFC technology up to the start of series production. The Bosch project is one of the first projects in Germany to receive this funding.

The heart of the system is the SOFC stack, where chemical energy is converted into electrical energy. A hotbox will contain several stacks. This hotbox is combined with an air and gas supply system, an electronic control unit, and an exhaust system to form an SOFC unit.

Bosch-brennstoffzelle-stack-hotbox-system_res_800x450

When generating power the SOFC efficiency is approximately 60% at beginning of life. When the heat generated by the SOFC is also put to productive use, the SOFC system can even reach an overall efficiency of up to 90%.

Sofc-stromerzeugung-wasserstoff-erdgas-biogas-de_res_1600x900

Bosch’s SOFC can run on fuels such as natural gas and biomethane, which are converted to hydrogen in the fuel cell’s reformer. When the SOFC operates with natural gas or biomethane, carbon emissions are reduced by about two-thirds compared to power generation from coal. In the future, it will be possible to combine several SOFC systems, each with an output of 100 kW, to create a decentralized power supply solution in the megawatt range, Bosch says.

Posted on 13 July 2023 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)