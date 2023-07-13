Kia Georgia to expand to accommodate EV9 production

Kia Georgia’s West Point assembly plant is undergoing a transformation that will allow for the assembly of the all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV (earlier post) in the second quarter of 2024. This more than $200-million expansion will create nearly 200 additional jobs in Troup County with EV9 joining the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs and the K5 mid-size sedan as the fifth model to be assembled at Kia Georgia.





2024 EV9

Like Telluride, EV9 has the potential to be another ‘game changer’ for Kia. This will be the most sophisticated vehicle that we have ever built and will be a standout in the EV market and on the road. Best of all, it will be assembled in West Point, Georgia. —Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America

EV9 will be the first EV for Kia to be assembled in North America and combines all the best SUV elements of the award-winning Telluride with the best EV elements of the award-winning EV6.

Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 delivers a targeted all-electric range of more than 541 km (WLTP). Ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability enables the EV9 battery pack to be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239 km in approximately 15 minutes.

The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excluding HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the US from US- and globally-sourced parts.





Kia Georgia is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 340,000 units, Kia Georgia is located on 2,200 acres in West Point, Ga. and began mass production on 16 November 2009.