Moscow opens second electric bus depot in Mitino district; support for 300 buses

Moscow has opened the second high-tech electric bus depot in the Mitino district in the northwest of Moscow. The new electric bus depot is more than 9.4 hectares in area—enough for the support of up to 300 electric buses. The depot will serve 23 electric bus routes in Northwest Administrative District and North Administrative District by the end of 2024.





The daily trips will become more comfortable and eco-friendly due to the operation of the second electric bus depot. Moscow surface public transport will come to the bus stations more often and the waiting time will shrink up to 30%.

The new electric bus depot offers 210 charging stations.