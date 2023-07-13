New Passant Variant based on MQB evo; PHEV with 100 km range

The new Volkswagen Passat Variant, which is on its final test drives, is based on the new generation of the modular transverse matrix, MQB evo, as is the new Tiguan (earlier post). The new Passat Variant, which will have its premiere at the end of August, will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. It is the ninth generation of one of the world’s most successful mid-sized cars, with more than 50 years of history and more than 30 million units sold.





With MQB evo, different drive types are possible for the new Passat Variant. It will be offered with turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged gasoline engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged gasoline engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid).

The electric range of the new plug-in hybrid drives has been increased to up to 100 kilometers, depending on equipment. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will also be possible as standard for the first time.

Numerous individual measures improve the running gear of the new model: increased camber stiffness and greater lateral force steering of the four-link rear axle (increased rear axle stability and thus increased driving safety), a new electromechanical steering setup, modified anti-roll bars and shock absorbers, and adaptations for different wheel rims. The more direct steering ratio and longer wheelbase of the Passat Variant have an additional positive effect on the driving characteristics.

Volkswagen also offers a further developed generation of the adaptive chassis control: the optional DCC Pro with two-valve shock absorbers. This system continuously reacts to the road surface and driving situation while taking into account parameters such as steering, braking and acceleration maneuvers. The ideal damping is calculated for each wheel and adjusted at the shock absorbers in fractions of a second. The driver has the option of adjusting the DCC to suit individual preferences from very comfortable to very sporty.

A Vehicle Dynamics Manager is also part of the standard equipment—an MQB system that celebrated its debut in the current Golf GTI. The system controls the functions of the electronic differential locks (XDS) and the lateral dynamics components of the controlled shock absorbers in the DCC Pro system. Due to the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, handling is made more neutral, stable, agile and precise by wheel-specific brake interventions and wheel-selective adjustment of the shock absorber hardness.

The new interior architecture of the Passat Variant systematically implements feedback from Volkswagen customers with the goal of making operation as intuitive as possible. The Passat Variant will therefore be launched with a newly developed cockpit and new infotainment system. The new standard infotainment display measures 32 cm (12.9 inches). There will also be a new 38 cm (15-inch) display as an option or depending on equipment. Backlit touch sliders are located underneath the infotainment system display and are used to adjust functions such as the interior temperature and volume.

Volkswagen will also optionally offer a new head-up display that projects the information onto the windscreen and thus into the virtual space in front of the vehicle. In addition, the multifunction steering wheel has buttons again to make operation even easier.

The new Passat Variant is much larger than its predecessor. The new length (14 centimeters more) increases legroom by another 5 centimeters. The luggage compartment capacity is also increased by 40 liters to 690 liters (when loaded up to the height of the rear seat backrests), and even by 140 liters to 1920 liters when the rear bench seat is folded down.