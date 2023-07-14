GMC introduces longer driving range for the 2024 HUMMER EV 3X Pickup; up to 381 miles with available 24-module battery

GMC announced the extended driving range for the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup: a GM-estimated 381 miles of range on a full charge on the 3X trim with the available 24-module battery (a 26-mile increase over 2023 model year) and GM-estimated 359 miles of range on a full charge for models equipped with the available Extreme Off-Road Package (a 30-mile increase over the previous model year).

The 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup is configured for on-road driving dynamics, while the available Extreme Off-Road Package builds upon the truck’s off-road capability.

Standard features on the 3X Pickup trim include:

22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires

4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk diagonal drive capability

Air Ride Adaptive Suspension

Extract Mode

Watts to Freedom launch experience

0-60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds with the standard 20-module battery

0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds with the available 24-module battery

Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature with more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the United States and Canada5

Building onto the truck’s capability, the available Extreme Off-Road Package on the 3X trim adds:

18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires

Four additional underbody camera views for 18 total camera views

Front e-locker and rear virtual locking differentials

Heavy-duty ball-spline half-shafts

Underbody armor consisting of five skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as two underbody shields to protect the battery and drive units

Up to 359 miles of GM-estimated driving range on a full charge with the available 24-module battery pack

On sale this fall to current reservation holders, the HUMMER EV 3X Pickup will start at $106,945 with DFC without the Extreme Off-Road Package. Production of the 3X Pickup and SUV will begin later this year at GM’s Factory ZERO Assembly Center in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, home to GMC’s three all-electric trucks: the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, HUMMER EV SUV and the upcoming Sierra EV.