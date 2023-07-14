Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
S&P Global: More than 75% of oil and gas production in US Gulf of Mexico has lower than average greenhouse gas intensity
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

GMC introduces longer driving range for the 2024 HUMMER EV 3X Pickup; up to 381 miles with available 24-module battery

14 July 2023

GMC announced the extended driving range for the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup: a GM-estimated 381 miles of range on a full charge on the 3X trim with the available 24-module battery (a 26-mile increase over 2023 model year) and GM-estimated 359 miles of range on a full charge for models equipped with the available Extreme Off-Road Package (a 30-mile increase over the previous model year).

The 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup is configured for on-road driving dynamics, while the available Extreme Off-Road Package builds upon the truck’s off-road capability.

Standard features on the 3X Pickup trim include:

  • 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires

  • 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk diagonal drive capability

  • Air Ride Adaptive Suspension

  • Extract Mode

  • Watts to Freedom launch experience

  • 0-60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds with the standard 20-module battery

  • 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds with the available 24-module battery

  • Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature with more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the United States and Canada5

Building onto the truck’s capability, the available Extreme Off-Road Package on the 3X trim adds:

  • 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires

  • Four additional underbody camera views for 18 total camera views

  • Front e-locker and rear virtual locking differentials

  • Heavy-duty ball-spline half-shafts

  • Underbody armor consisting of five skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as two underbody shields to protect the battery and drive units

  • Up to 359 miles of GM-estimated driving range on a full charge with the available 24-module battery pack

On sale this fall to current reservation holders, the HUMMER EV 3X Pickup will start at $106,945 with DFC without the Extreme Off-Road Package. Production of the 3X Pickup and SUV will begin later this year at GM’s Factory ZERO Assembly Center in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, home to GMC’s three all-electric trucks: the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, HUMMER EV SUV and the upcoming Sierra EV.

Posted on 14 July 2023 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (1)

Comments

Jer

I am glad that this site is actually promoting/ reporting on vehicles that people want (but likely should think better about than actually buying) rather than a very narrow band of the less-is-more, granola-over-beef, more-nature-less-roadway, stereotypical enviro-anarchist mindset. This is the key to enabling widespread EV and non-carbon alternatives (and that implied lifestyle) under a 'we don't need fossil fuels to be happy' culture. We all win. Capitalist, pro-consumer, pro-industrialization, pro-individualist culture is a fundamental Good and can be achieved with various energy, policy, and technology paths - conversely: bootstrapping us to some kind of ideology just means alienating our best sources of creativity and productivity - in which we all achieve less. GM has done the right thing and I hope there is some (but not too much take-up of such a vehicle beast).

Posted by: Jer | 14 July 2023 at 04:29 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)