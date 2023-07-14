Hyundai IONIQ 5 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai Motor Company’s IONIQ 5 N—N brand’s first high-performance, all-electric model—made its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. The new vehicle represents Hyundai’s long-standing practice of offering high-quality mobility alongside driver-focused N models.

IONIQ 5 N establishes Hyundai N as the technology powerhouse within Hyundai Motor and leads with advanced technologies to be shared with all Hyundai EVs with the strategic goal of increasing Hyundai’s overall competitiveness. IONIQ 5 N represents the first step to this strategic shift with additional electric N models to follow.

IONIQ 5 N combines the standard model’s Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and leverages N’s expertise from electrified ‘Rolling Labs’ (e.g., RM20e, RN22e and N Vision 74) to maximize the EV’s high-performance capabilities and ensure it meets N’s three performance pillars: ‘Corner Rascal,’ ‘Racetrack Capability’ and ‘Everyday Sportscar’.

Corner Rascal. IONIQ 5 N’s Corner Rascal capabilities begin with enhancements to the body-in-white (BIW) structure with 42 additional welding points and 2.1 meters of additional adhesives. The motor and battery mounting are reinforced while front and rear subframes are enhanced for lateral rigidity. World Rally Championship-inspired integrated drive axles (IDA) are applied both front and rear and reinforced to endure stronger electric motor torque while reducing unsprung mass together with the 21-inch forged aluminum wheels.

To enhance steering response and feedback, IONIQ 5 N’s steering column has been strengthened for improved rigidity. Additionally, the vehicle features a specially tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system with a higher steering ratio and enhanced torque feedback. These enhancements result in a more direct and communicative steering experience that will instill greater confidence in drivers.

N Pedal was developed as a solution to address the inherent weight and size of EVs while aiming to achieve the responsive handling characteristics seen in Hyundai’s championship-winning i20 N WRCs. This intelligent software function, found in IONIQ 5 N, is designed to provide instant turn-in behavior and enhanced throttle sensitivity. Drawing on similar technology used in i-Pedal’s regenerative braking system, N Pedal prioritizes fast and exhilarating cornering over energy efficiency. By utilizing decelerative force, an aggressive weight transfer is created, resulting in sharper corner entry.

N Drift Optimizer helps to maintain the drift angle by balancing multiple vehicle controls responding to real-time inputs. The integrated Torque Kick Drift function allows the driver to simulate the clutch kick action of rear-wheel-driven ICE vehicles for driving scenarios that require more immediate drift initiation. This is a result of sophisticated electronic control technology.

N Torque Distribution provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution that can be adjusted to 11 levels. The e-LSD (electronic limited slip differential) at the rear axle optimizes cornering performance and control. Additional wheel sensors and broader damping capacity with increased damper size widens the performance range of the electronically controlled suspension.

Racetrack Capability. The powerful EV benefits from several technical improvements. Its electric motors spin up to 21,000 RPM providing 478 kW / 650 PS with N Grin Boost engaged. This is a result of the two-stage inverter with increased energy efficiency for stronger power output from the new 84 kWh battery.

Several exclusive features aid track performance. N Grin Boost maximizes acceleration by a power increment of 10 seconds and N Launch Control provides three different traction levels for the fastest possible start, allowing drivers to launch their vehicle like a professional race car. Track SOC (state-of-charge) automatically calculates battery consumption per lap.

IONIQ 5 N sets a new benchmark for thermal management in severe racetrack conditions. Compared to its competitors, IONIQ 5 N boasts a higher resistance to heat-induced power degradation—i.e., loss of maximum power due to overheating.

The enhanced battery thermal management system features increased cooling area, better motor oil cooler and battery chiller. The independent radiators for the battery and motor maximize IONIQ 5 N’s resistance to performance degradation before and during intense track driving.

Before driving, the driver can utilize N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimize the battery cells to the most power-efficient temperature by choosing between ‘Drag’ mode for a short burst of full power or ‘Track’ mode that optimizes the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.

N Race feature further optimizes the EV’s endurance on the circuit, giving drivers more direct control over the car’s energy usage. N Race applies a motorsport-derived approach to maximizing resources for the fastest possible times. While this type of setting change would normally require a team of mechanics and equipment, IONIQ 5 N offers it at the convenience of a few button presses.

With N Race, drivers are given the strategic choice to prioritize ‘Endurance’ or ‘Sprint.’ ‘Endurance’ maximizes range on the racetrack. This is achieved by limiting the peak power, which results in a slower build-up of temperature. Comparatively, ‘Sprint’ prioritizes power and provides shorter bursts of full energy. This will help drivers accurately manage their energy strategy and create an ideal performance window to achieve their driving performance targets.

IONIQ 5 N boasts N-tuned brakes, which represent Hyundai’s most powerful braking system. It features 400-mm diameter front discs with four-piston monobloc calipers and 360-mm rear discs. These brakes are constructed with new lightweight materials and optimized airflow for improved cooling efficiency. In addition, the regenerative (regen) braking system typically used for enhanced efficiency has been reinterpreted in IONIQ 5 N to enhance braking performance. It serves as the primary source of brake force, while the mechanical brakes supplement additional braking force when required, ensuring enhanced endurance on the track.

To address the harsh braking demands of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Hyundai N engineers designed N Brake Regen, an N-specific region braking system developed specifically for IONIQ 5 N. It offers up to a maximum of 0.6 G decelerative force—an industry-leading figure—through N Brake Regen alone and remains engaged under ABS activation with a maximum of 0.2 G. The risk of brake fade due to the EV’s relative heaviness is minimized by maximizing regen braking power, which results in lower brake force applied to the mechanical brakes.

The seamless blending between the N Brake Regen and hydraulic brakes creates a smooth transition that is imperceptible to the driver. Moreover, left foot braking allows the brake and accelerator pedal to work at the same time when driving on the track.

Everyday Sportscar. As an everyday sportscar, IONIQ 5 N delivers an engaging shift feeling and emotional driving through the integrated N e-shift and N Active Sound +. N e-shift provides a sense of control over power delivery and shift feeling while N Active Sound + works collectively to deliver not only a futuristic EV sound but also ICE-like engine and exhaust sounds that provide a more engaging experience behind the wheel.

To address the lack of driver feedback behind the wheel of many EVs, Hyundai N engineers developed the N e-shift and N Active Sound + functions to deliver greater driver feedback and therefore more precise driver control of IONIQ 5 N’s dynamic driving. The unique emphasis on precise power control differentiates N’s approach to EV sound from past applications.

N e-shift simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) of internal combustion engine (ICE) N cars. It simulates a gearshift by controlling motor torque output and simulates the jolt feeling between shifts. As a result, it provides a more precise, interactive driving experience that feels closer to ICEs than previous EVs.

N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-shift to enhance the driving experience of EVs by creating a more engaging and exciting sensory experience for the driver. It incorporates a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) that offers three distinct sound themes. The ‘Ignition’ theme simulates the sound of N’s 2.0T engines and ‘Evolution’ provides a signature high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e. The ‘Supersonic’ theme is a unique concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets, featuring variable volume during cornering. The objective of N Active Sound+ is to provide drivers with an acoustic reference to gauge the power being utilized.

IONIQ 5 N also is equipped with N Road Sense, which automatically recommends the activation of N Mode when double-curved road signs are detected (EU only).

Like the standard IONIQ 5, its N variant is equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), which allows the driver to use the stored energy from the EV’s high-voltage battery to recharge devices, such as an e-bike, electrical camping equipment or domestic appliances — even when the vehicle is turned off.