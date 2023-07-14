Nikola and BayoTech partner to advance hydrogen delivery

Nikola Corporation and BayoTech, Inc., an innovator in hydrogen production, transportation and storage solutions, announced an agreement to advance reliable hydrogen supply for zero-emission commercial fuel cell electric vehicle fleets. The strategic supply agreement includes the purchase of up to 50 Nikola Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, up to 10 BayoTech HyFill bulk hydrogen transport trailers, and hydrogen produced at BayoTech’s distributed network of hubs.

As the anchor hydrogen offtake customer, Nikola expects to take delivery of low-carbon hydrogen produced by BayoTech commencing in Missouri this year and California in 2024. Nikola plans to acquire up to 10 BayoTech HyFill transport trailers, facilitating the distribution of high-pressure gaseous hydrogen from the production sites to refueling stations that serve fuel cell electric vehicle fleets.

BayoTech will purchase up to 50 Nikola Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles over the next five years, with the first twelve trucks being delivered in 2023 and 2024. The Nikola trucks will be paired with BayoTech’s HyFill bulk hydrogen transport trailers to deliver low-carbon hydrogen to offtake customers from BayoTech’s hydrogen production hubs.

The Nikola fuel cell electric vehicle offers a range of up to 500 miles, making it one of the longest-range zero-tailpipe-emission Class 8 trucks available and suited for various applications, including drayage, intermodal, truckload, less than truckload, and specialized hauling.





Customers rely on BayoTech’s HyFill bulk hydrogen transport trailers to move hydrogen efficiently to distribution and dispensing sites—and ultimately to the end user, including retail refueling stations, backup power systems in remote areas, and industrial manufacturing sites.