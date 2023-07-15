Kia India hits 1-million units produced milestone

Kia India marked the milestone of producing one million vehicles from its manufacturing facility at Anantapur by rolling out the first unit of its newest innovation—the new Seltos.





The new Seltos comes with a new-age design, 32 safety features including Level 2 ADAS with 17 Features and features such as a panoramic sunroof. It is now available for pre-bookings in India. Kia said that this achievement underscores Kia's commitment to the Indian market and showcases the success of its strategic approach.

Kia made its entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Seltos in August 2019, which quickly became one of India’s favorite SUV brands. In 46 months, it achieved the milestone of 500,000 sales. Kia further expanded its product portfolio with the Carnival and Sonet in 2020, followed by the Carens and EV6 in 2022, solidifying its position in the Indian market. The Kia facility at Anantapur has so far manufactured more than 532,450 units of Seltos, followed by 332,450 units of the Sonet, 120,516 units of the Carens and 14,584 units of the Carnival.

Kia India aims to garner 10% market share soon with new segment entries, customer centric innovations and expanding the network from 300+ to 600+ salespoints.