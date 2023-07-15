Vianode selected for €90M award from EU Innovation Fund for large-scale synthetic graphite plant

Vianode, a Norwegian producer of advanced battery materials with a greener footprint (earlier post), has been selected for a €90-million EU Innovation Fund grant preparation for a large-scale plant to upscale innovative production of synthetic graphite.

The grant is awarded by the European Commission through the EU Innovation Fund and is part of a EUR €3.6-billion award to 41 large-scale clean tech projects. The call for projects attracted 239 applications.

Vianode is built upon technological advancements and decades of industry experience, backed by Elkem, Hydro, and Altor Equity Partners’ Fund V. Following successful pilot production, the company is now scaling up toward large-scale production in Norway as a step in a larger expansion plan to deliver battery materials to 2 million EVs per year by 2030.