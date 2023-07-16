Ohmium and Aquastill collaborate to produce green hydrogen from seawater

Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, announced a strategic collaboration with Aquastill, one of the leaders in modular membrane distillation technology that uses the sustainable power of waste heat for desalination. The collaboration will enable Ohmium to use desalinated seawater as an input in green hydrogen production.

By integrating Aquastill’s desalination capabilities with Ohmium’s modular green hydrogen electrolyzers, the collaboration will create new decarbonization opportunities for businesses operating in coastal areas by providing a more efficient, sustainable and affordable way of producing clean energy.

In addition, the integration of modular desalination units can facilitate new applications for cost-effective green hydrogen production, including co-locating PEM electrolyzers with offshore wind farms, to enable the production of green hydrogen at-source.

Ohmium and Aquastill have begun assessing optimal integration of these technologies, with the intention of having these fine-tuned modules commercially available as soon as possible.

Aquastill’s technology will be powered by the residual heat from Ohmium’s electrolyzers and the membrane distillation process simultaneously provides additional cooling capabilities for the electrolyzer. Unlike other energy-intensive desalination technologies, the waste heat membrane-based distillation process has minimal energy requirements. These advanced desalination modules feature a modular and compact system design, making them easily transportable to wherever clean water is needed.

Headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline of more than 1.8 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

Ohmium manufactures modular interlocking PEM electrolyzers that integrate advanced power electronics, delivering dynamic value for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications in terms of safety, installation cost and speed, energy density, scalability, and ramp rate. Individual, compact electrolyzers can be easily stacked to reduce installation and maintenance costs and the standardized design enables rapid scaling from megawatts to gigawatts.

Ohmium’s patented electrolyzer technology features dynamic ramping capabilities, making it suitable to pair with renewable electricity.