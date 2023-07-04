Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New bike bag reduces CO2 footprint by using pyrolysis oil from from recycled EOL tires; BASF Ultramid Ccycled
Deloitte forecasts clean hydrogen market to hit US$1.4T per year by 2050

SSAB and Fortum explore possibilities for the production of hydrogen-reduced sponge iron in Raahe

04 July 2023

SSAB and Fortum are launching a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study to explore the possibilities of making hydrogen-reduced sponge iron in SSAB’s Raahe steel plant. Raahe, established in 1960, is a 2.6 million tonnes per annum blast furnace and basic oxygen furnace (BOF) steel plant operating in Raahe, Finland; its main products are hot-rolled plate and strip.

1280x720-SSAB-Raahe

Raahe steelworks

SSAB Fossil-free steel is produced using HYBRIT technology, which replaces coal in the iron ore reduction process with hydrogen. (Earlier post.) The FEED study will explore the possibilities of making fossil-free sponge iron at an industrial-scale in Raahe and of building a hydrogen production plant. The study is scheduled to complete in the first quarter of 2024.

The initiative is a natural continuation to an ongoing joint research project FFS – Towards Fossil-free Steel, which began in February 2021 and is supported by Business Finland.

In January 2022, SSAB's Board of Directors made a policy decision to transform Nordic strip production and to make it largely carbon dioxide-free in around 2030. During 2022, SSAB made and delivered 500 tonnes of fossil-free steel.

March 2023 saw another important step when SSAB introduced SSAB Zero, a carbon dioxide-free steel based on recycled scrap and made using fossil-free energy. When SSAB converts the Oxelösund mill, it will be able to use a flexible mix of fossil-free sponge iron and scrap as the raw material to produce steel without carbon dioxide emissions, starting in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Posted on 04 July 2023 in Hydrogen, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)