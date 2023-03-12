Berlin police add 4 BMW electric scooters to fleet

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
12 March 2023

The Berlin police are adding four all-electric BMW CE 04 scooters to their motorcycle squadron, joining 45 BMW R 1200 RT motorcycles individually tailored to the needs of the government operation.

BMW CE 04

The BMW CE 04 is equipped with a motor with a maximum output of 31 kW (42 hp) and an 8.5 kWh battery pack. Maximum speed is 120 km/h and 0-50 km/h acceleration takes 2.6 seconds.

BMW Motorrad equips authorities worldwide with vehicles for a wide variety of applications such as police, fire brigade, customs, escorts and civil protection. BMW Motorrad has been the global market leader in the government business for 10 years.

Like the production vehicles, the official vehicles are also built at the BMW Motorradwerk in Berlin and are integrated into the series production process.

BMW Motorrad is the only manufacturer that, in addition to production, also carries out the development of the official components as well as the homologation of the vehicles and the official equipment itself.

In 2022, authorities from 40 countries were among the customers. More than 4,900 vehicles delivered worldwide, 217 of them in Germany alone, made 2022 the second best year in the history of BMW Motorrad authorities. BMW Motorrad was also the leading international manufacturer in the government business last year.

Posted on 12 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Fleets | | Comments (0)

